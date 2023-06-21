Homicide detective weeps in trial of deputy who failed to confront Parkland high school shooter
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A veteran homicide detective wept in court as he testified about the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school. The Broward County Detective briefly cried as he testified Wednesday that Deputy Scot Peterson should have entered a classroom building to confront the shooter during his attack that left 17 dead. The detective said that is what deputies are trained to do. Instead, Peterson took cover. Peterson insists that because of echoes, he did not know where the gunshots were coming from. Peterson is charged with felony child neglect for his alleged inaction. He could received nearly 100 years in prison if convicted.