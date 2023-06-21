Florida mayors celebrate completion of higher-speed rail line connecting state

The last segment of a higher-speed rail line stretching from South Florida to the central part of the state has been completed. The milestone was being celebrated Wednesday by mayors from across the Sunshine State. A 170-mile stretch of rail now connects Miami to Orlando as the rail company, Brightline, is gearing up to run 16 daily round trips between Miami and Orlando later this year. Mayors from Miami, Aventura, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando gathered at a station at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday to mark the occasion. All the cities are located along the route.

