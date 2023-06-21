EU migration chief says deadly shipwreck highlights surge in migrant crossings from eastern Libya

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The European Union’s migration chief says the shipwreck last week off Greece that is feared to have killed hundreds of people may be the “worst ever tragedy” of its kind. It comes as migrant crossings from eastern Libya to Europe have surged. As many as 750 people may have been on board the migrant ship that sank in the Mediterranean Sea last Wednesday. Just over 100 people survived the shipwreck. So far, 82 bodies have been recovered and hundreds of people are missing. Ylva Johansson says there’s been a 600% increase “along this route from the eastern part of Libya towards EU or mainly towards Italy.”

