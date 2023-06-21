Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
By MANUEL RUEDA
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — With his golden snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days. Pawprints from the military-trained search dog led trackers to the children, but the Belgian Shepherd went missing during the search and is now himself the target of a sophisticated rescue operation that started soon after the four young survivors where flown on a helicopter to Bogota. The Colombian military says it has left 70 soldiers in the dense swath of jungle around the crash site to look for its beloved dog.