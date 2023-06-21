Bear that fatally attacked man at Arizona campsite didn’t have rabies

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a black bear that fatally attacked a 66-year-old Tucson man at a campsite in central Arizona last week tested negative for rabies and had no apparent signs of disease. The state Game and Fish Department’s wildlife veterinarian conducted a necropsy on the carcass of the adult bear that killed the man Friday north of Phoenix. Officials say the bear acted in what appeared to be an unprovoked predatory attack. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds from a neighbor trying to stop the attack. Authorities say it’s illegal to shoot or hunt a bear in Arizona unless there is an immediate threat.

