At least 8 die in Russian traffic accident

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died in the crash of a passenger bus, a truck and an automobile in Russia’s Dagestan region. The Interior Ministry said 16 people were injured along with the eight killed in Wednesday’s accident; the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed emergency services worker as saying nine died and 20 were injured. There were no immediate details of how the crash occurred or how many of the casualties were aboard the bus, which was travelling from Moscow to the city of Khasavyurt about 1,500 kilometers (925 miles) to the south. Dagestan is Russia’s southernmost region, on the shore of the Caspian Sea and bordering Georgia and Azerbaijan.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.