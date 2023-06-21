Apple engaged in ‘coercive’ interviews and other anti-union tactics at New York store, judge rules

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. labor board judge has ruled that Apple illegally subjected employees to “coercive” interviews and interfered with distribution of union leaflets at a New York City Apple Store. Tuesday’s ruling was the first time that an administrative law judge at the National Labor Relations Board has ruled against Apple. The ruling requires Apple to “cease and desist” from activities that the judge found to violate established labor protections. Apple must also post notices at the World Trade Center location informing employees of their labor rights and pledging that the company will honor them. Apple had no comment on the ruling.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.