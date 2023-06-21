A Hungarian helicopter crashes during training in Croatia, killing at least 2 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Hungarian military helicopter has crashed during a training mission in neighboring Croatia, killing at least two soldiers on board. Hungary’s Defense Ministry says that two of its Airbus H145 helicopters were on a training flight when one of them crashed. The statement for the MTI news agency in Hungary says the helicopter was carrying three people when it crashed and that bodies of two of the soldiers have been found. A search for the third soldier is underway. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash in the area of the Cikola River canyon, near the central Adriatic Sea town of Sibenik.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.