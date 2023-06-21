21 passengers injured in a collision between train and truck in northern Czechia

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a passenger train has collided with a truck in northern Czech Republic, injuring at least 21 people. The national rescue service says that nine passengers on the train sustained moderate injuries in Wednesday’s . The other 12 passengers, including two schoolchildren have been injured lightly. Police say that 19 schoolchildren were among other passengers onboard travelling for a trip. Authorities have been working to determine how the collision could happen.

