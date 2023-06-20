Wisconsin lawmakers poised to approve liquor law overhaul
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to approve a massive overhaul of the laws governing the state’s multibillion-dollar liquor industry, changes that are supported by small craft brewers, like the makers of Spotted Cow beer, bar owners and alcohol distributors. The sweeping update to laws affecting the production, distribution and sale of alcohol has bipartisan support and has been years in the making. The state Assembly is scheduled to pass it on Wednesday, which would then send it to the Senate for final approval. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who was involved with discussions of the measure, is expected to sign it into law.