Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret is chugging toward the eastern Caribbean as the region rushed to prepare itself for an unusually early storm and the torrential rains that are forecast. Bret has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 18 mph on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to pummel some eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday at near hurricane strength. A tropical storm watch was issued for Barbados.

