Outgoing CDC director says resignation spurred by sense of accomplishment and exhaustion

NEW YORK (AP) — The outgoing head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said her reasons for stepping down were complicated, driven in part by a desire to take a break from the frenetic pace of the job during a pandemic. Dr. Rochelle Walensky surprised many in public health circles last month by announcing her departure after just two years and five months. In an interview with the Associated Press, Walensky said she decided to step down because she felt she had shepherded the agency through the pandemic and needed a break from the intense schedule she’s kept the last few years.

