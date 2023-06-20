North Carolina state House speaker sued for damages over alleged affair
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state House speaker is being sued for damages by a local elected official who alleges the powerful Republican ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter claim in the Wake County lawsuit that for more than three years Speaker Tim Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship.” Moore and Lassiter’s wife said claims made in the lawsuit are false. The Lassiters are separated. Moore has been speaker since 2015. North Carolina is one of a handful of states where jilted spouses can seek damages under what’s known as claims of “alienation of affection” and “criminal conversation.”