New firefighting planes sought across the warming planet are on their way, with a little delay

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — The Canadian manufacturer of a new workhorse firefighting plane that is badly needed in Europe — and elsewhere — to combat worsening wildfires fueled by climate change says it’s running “a little bit” behind in its delivery plans. De Havilland Canada says that the first of the new generation “Canadair” water-bombing planes will now not be delivered before the fire season of 2027. That’s the year after some governments had hoped for, as Europe battles increasingly destructive fires. The company attributes the delay to contract negotiations with European governments over the “complicated engineering” for the sturdy amphibious aircraft.

