Many Broadway shows see box office jumps after Tonys exposure

NEW YORK (AP) — New Broadway musicals “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot” and “& Juliet” — as well as the play “Leopoldstadt” — all saw nice bumps at their box offices after the Tony Award telecast. Data from The Broadway League released Tuesday shows many of the musicals and plays featured on the June 11 awards show benefited financially from getting valuable exposure in front of millions. The top Tony winner “Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teen who ages four times faster than the average human, won five awards including best new musical and grossed $695,405 over eight performances following the telecast, an increase of $169,229 over the previous week.

