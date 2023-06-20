Italy’s Meloni and France’s Macron express agreement on migration following policy dispute
By SYLVIE CORBET and ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron have buried the latest dispute between their countries. The two leaders met in Paris on Tuesday and appeared in agreement on the need to slow migration across the Mediterranean Sea. After his talks with Meloni, Macron praised the “good work and coordination between our two countries″ on migration. Meloni described Italy and France as “protagonists in Europe” with “many common interests.” Italy and France have sparred over migration since Meloni took office as Italy’s first far-right leader since World War II. Her visit came followed Italy’s foreign minister canceling his own trip to protest the French interior minister’s criticism of Italy’s approach.