Italians pursuing parenthood via surrogates abroad could face prosecution under proposed law

ROME (AP) — Italy’s lawmakers are debating a bill that would make it a crime for Italian citizens to try to become parents through a surrogate’s pregnancy abroad, even in countries where the practice is legal. A 2004 law already banned surrogacy within Italy. The proposed law, which would make it illegal in Italy for citizens to engage a surrogate mother in another country, would authorize prison terms of up to three years and fines of up to 1 million euros ($1.15 million) for convictions. Protests erupted inside the the lower house of the Italian Parliament, and outside in a square during the debate that began Monday and continued Tuesday. A vote on the bill hasn’t been scheduled.

