Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary after prosecutors said he broke into his neighbors’ home and shot and killed the people there, including a minor. Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, was arrested Sunday night shortly after the shooting in the small mining community. A magistrate judge identified the victims as Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Gaurdipee, Devin Smith and an unnamed juvenile during Kaylor’s first court appearance on Tuesday. The family lived in the same multi-home building as Kaylor. If convicted, Kaylor could face the death penalty. He is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea.

