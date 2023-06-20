Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has reached a deal with federal prosecutors on charges he failed to pay federal income tax and illegally possessed a weapon and will plead guilty to tax offenses but likely avoid time behind bars. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement made public Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware. The agreement will spare him prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user if he adheres to conditions set by prosecutors. The White House says the president and first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”

