Germany, China hold high-level meeting amid tensions over trade, Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Trade, climate change and the war in Ukraine are on the agenda as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on his first foreign trip since taking office. The meeting Tuesday in Berlin is the seventh time Germany and China have held high-level government consultations. It comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, indicating an effort by Beijing to reach out to the West and improve frosty relations. Li met Monday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and had dinner with Scholz at the Chancellery. Germany is keen to maintain good ties with China, its biggest trading partner, despite wariness over Beijing’s growing assertiveness and refusal to criticize the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

