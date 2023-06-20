Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former CNN television producer has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts. He also received an additional 15 years of supervised release. The hearing was help Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Vermont. John Griffin of Stamford, Connecticut, had pleaded guilty in December to using interstate commerce to entice the girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski house. As part of the plea deal, the government dropped two counts of enticement of a minor against the then-45 year old. Griffin initially pleaded not guilty in 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.