Estonia to allow same-sex marriage starting in 2024

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s lawmakers are giving the green light to legislation allowing same-sex marriage as of next year, making Estonia the first of the three Baltic countries to do so. In a 55-34 vote, the Riigikogu legislature passed amendments to Estonia’s Family Law Act and related legislation. It will enable the introduction of marriage equality in the small country of 1.3 million as of Jan. 1, 2024. The measure was tied to a confidence vote on Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ center-right government, which has been under pressure from conservative opposition parties and civil society groups to maintain what they say are traditional family values by rejecting same-sex marriage.

