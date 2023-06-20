3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Three men have been convicted of various charges in a trial showcasing U.S. claims that China has engineered pressure campaigns on American soil to bully expatriates into returning home. A Brooklyn federal court jury delivered its verdict Tuesday. The men were accused of participating in scare tactics aimed at repatriating a former Chinese official who was living in New Jersey. Defense lawyers said the three men believed they were aiding private entities, not the Chinese government. It was the first trial amid multiple U.S. prosecutions scrutinizing China’s Operation Fox Hunt initiative. Beijing says it’s a pursuit of fugitives, and the government denies trying to force repatriations through intimidation.