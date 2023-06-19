Soccer fan chuckles after getting ban for wearing offensive jersey related to Hillsborough tragedy

LONDON (AP) — A soccer fan has been banned from attending matches for four years for wearing a shirt to this month’s FA Cup final that made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough Stadium disaster where 97 Liverpool fans died. James White smiled and chuckled after receiving his punishment. White pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. White wore a Manchester United jersey with the number “97” and the words “Not Enough” on the back to the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on June 3. Manchester City won the match 2-1 against United.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.