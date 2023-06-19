New Jersey casinos, tracks and partners won $471M in May, up 9.4%, but in-person winnings still lag

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that take sports bets and the online partners of both types of gambling won nearly $471 million in May, an increase of 9.4% from a year earlier, according to figures released Monday by state gambling regulators. But the amount of money won from in-person gamblers, which the casinos consider to be their key metric, was down 2.4% from a year ago, to $227.3 million. And only three of the nine casinos — Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean — won more money from in-person gamblers in May than they did in May 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

