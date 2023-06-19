Migrants rescued from sailboat in distress off eastern Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says 68 people have been rescued in the eastern Aegean Sea after the sailboat they were on sent a distress signal while off the coast of the island of Leros. The sailboat, which is believed to have set sail from Turkey carrying migrants hoping to reach Greece, issued a distress call early Monday, and the passengers were initially picked up by a passing merchant ship before being transferred to a coast guard vessel, the coast guard said. The sailboat rescue comes days after a massively overcrowded fishing trawler transporting people from Libya to Italy sank off of western Greece last week, with more than 500 people feared drowned. So far 104 people have been rescued.

