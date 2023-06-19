Mexican soccer team coach replaced after humiliating loss to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Soccer Federation has replaced Argentine Diego Cocca as coach of the national team, following a humiliating 3-0 loss to the United States. The federation announced Monday that Jaime Lozano will take over the top spot. Lozano previously coached the national team and led it to a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Cocca served only about four months as head of the national team. Criticisms had quickly emerged about his leadership. And they came to a head last week after the U.S. squad trounced Mexico in the semi-finals of the Nations Cup, a CONCACAF tournament.

