Kuwait names new Cabinet amid infighting with parliament that has paralyzed the political system
By NICK EL HAJJ
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait has named a new Cabinet following its third parliamentary election in three years. The 16-member Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, the ruling emir’s son, will join the 50 members of parliament elected earlier this month to form the country’s National Assembly. The country has been paralyzed by infighting between the government and parliament, and it remains uncertain if the new Cabinet can take swift action to break the stalemate and appease public anger. However, the race for speaker will likely be a major determinant of the parliament’s relationship with the newly appointed Cabinet.