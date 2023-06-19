Kimberly Palmer: Shopping on social media the smart way

Shoppers are increasingly buying items on social media sites, whether it’s through an influencer post or livestreaming event. While it’s fun to shop on social media and connect with new brands, it’s also easy to overspend because social shopping is so engaging and often comes with limited-time offers. To avoid regrettable impulse purchases, shopping experts say to take your time, walk away from live events to do more research and compare prices, and keep personal information private. As long as you follow those guidelines, social shopping can be a rewarding experience.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.