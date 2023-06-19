Airbus wins mammoth order for 500 jets from India’s IndiGo at Paris Air Show

PARIS (AP) — India’s IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus. The record-setting order Monday underscores surging demand for air travel fueled by India’s economic growth. The country’s dominant carrier is buying the A320 aircraft in what the companies say is the single biggest purchase agreement in commercial aviation history. Executives from both companies announced the deal on the opening day of the Paris Air Show. They didn’t disclose how much the order was worth, but it would likely amount to tens of billions of dollars. Indian airlines are racing to tap surging demand for travel from the nation’s growing ranks of middle-class consumers.

