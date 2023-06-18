Swiss vote on climate bill as Alpine nation’s iconic glaciers succumb to warming

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters are going to the polls to decide on a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland’s iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate. Campaigners initially proposed even more ambitious measures but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2050. It also sets aside more than $3 billion to help wean companies and homeowners off fossil fuels. The nationalist Swiss People’s Party, which demanded a popular vote on the bill, claims the proposed measures will cause electricity prices to rise.

