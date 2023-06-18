Pakistan’s prime minister declares day of mourning for citizens who died in migrant boat sinking

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast. As many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan were on board the vessel, trying to reach relatives in Europe. The Greek coast guard has defended its response to the tragedy that has left more than 500 migrants presumed drowned. The vessel sank Wednesday. Sharif expressed his grief over the tragedy and said Monday would be observed as a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-staff.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.