Netanyahu says he’s opposed to any interim US-Iran deal on nuclear program
By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the U.S. and Iran over its nuclear program. Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran’s nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief. The reports could not be independently confirmed and the U.S. has publicly denied any such deal. The Israeli site Walla last week reported that under the emerging understandings Iran would limit its uranium enrichment to 60% in exchange for sanctions relief. The site also said the sides were discussing reciprocal prisoner releases.