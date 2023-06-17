Suspect in Nottingham knife and van attack appears in court

LONDON (AP) — A 31-year-old man has appeared in a court accused of murdering three people in a knife and van attack earlier this week in the English city of Nottingham. Valdo Calocane was flanked by three security officers as he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He is charged with the murder of Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar. The 19-year-olds were stabbed to death in a street near student housing as they were walking home before dawn on Tuesday. He is also accused of killing school caretaker Ian Coats, stealing his van and running down a group of pedestrians. Calocane is charged with attempting to murder the three pedestrians in a hit-and-run.

