Philippine ferry with up to 65 people onboard catches fire at sea, rescue underway

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine ferry carrying up to 65 passengers and crew members has caught fire at sea and a coast guard vessel has been deployed to rescue those onboard and try to control the flames. The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn on Sunday while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coast guard said. It did not immediately say how many people have been rescued from the ferry or if there were casualties.

