Vegas Golden Knights championship parade expected to rival New Year’s Eve on Strip, planners say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights fans are expected to jam the Las Vegas Strip for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally in front of their home arena to mark the team’s first-ever NHL championship. Las Vegas police were preparing for upwards of 100,000 people for the Saturday night celebration. Planners were comparing expectations for the event with annual New Year’s Eve fireworks shows that draw hundreds of thousands. Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed for the 7 p.m. motorcade leading to a fan rally in front of T-Mobile Arena. That’s also where fans celebrated when Vegas defeated the Florida Panthers last Tuesday to clinch the NHL trophy.

