US, Japan, Philippines agree to strengthen security ties amid tensions over China, North Korea

TOKYO (AP) — The national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines have held their first joint talks and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Washington is reinforcing its alliances to adapt to growing tensions over North Korea, China and Ukraine. He says he and his Japanese and Philippine counterparts discussed how they can collectively enhance peace and stability in areas including freedom of navigation and economic security. The three security advisers say they also discussed opportunities for joint naval exercises in Indo-Pacific waters and agreed to deepen military cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.