US imposes visa restrictions for some Ugandans following adoption of anti-gay law

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Washington is imposing visa restrictions for Ugandans accused of “undermining the democratic process” after the enactment of an anti-gay law in the East African country. A statement Friday from the State Department does not name any targeted individuals. It says the U.S. will consider other possible actions against Ugandan officials and other individuals complicit in “abusing human rights, including those of LGBTQI+ persons, or engaging in corrupt practices.” Uganda’s new law adopted last month punishes homosexuality, including with the death penalty in some cases. The legislation has been widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad, but it has wide support in Uganda, including among religious leaders and lawmakers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.