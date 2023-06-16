Teen says she was sexually assaulted by boys at Greg Norman’s home after being served alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — LIV Golf leader Greg Norman and his wife Kirsten Kutner are being sued by a high school girl after she says she was sexually assaulted at their home by two boys. The girl says the assault happened in September 2021 during a party thrown by Kutner’s teenage daughter for her classmates and friends. The girl alleges that Kutner served her alcohol before the party and that more alcohol was served during the party. The girl says she got so drunk that she couldn’t stand. She says two boys who had also been drinking then assaulted her on the grass next to the pool. A spokesperson for Norman had no immediate comment.

