Shooting, fire at Tennessee home leads to 6 dead including 3 children

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say six people including three children have been found dead in a Tennessee home where police responded to a shooting and arrived to find the residence ablaze. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that a seventh person who had suffered gunshot wounds was found alive at the home in Sequatchie on Thursday night after firefighters extinguished the flames and was hospitalized in Chattanooga. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette told WTVC-TV that it appeared to be domestic situation that turned into a murder-suicide. The bureau said the person authorities think is responsible is among the deceased. Autopsies will be performed in Nashville.

