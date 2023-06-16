Like Daniel Ellsberg, others who leaked US government secrets have been seen as traitors and heroes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers made him an instant hero to opponents and a traitor in the eyes of the White House. That has been true of others who have exposed what they see as government wrongdoing. Ellsberg will be remembered in a largely positive light following his death Friday. But the reputations of some others are still contested. Some recent examples include former National Security Agency contractors Edward Snowden and Reality Winner and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.