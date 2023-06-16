Jayland Walker’s family sues officers and city, alleging excessive force

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A new federal lawsuit alleges that the eight police officers who shot Jayland Walker last summer used excessive force when they fired 94 bullets at him during a foot chase, and participated in a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron’s police department. Walker’s family says Friday they are seeking $45 million in damages from the officers, city of Akron and city officials, just months after a grand jury declined to indict the unnamed officers in Walker’s death. The lawsuit says that the officers violated Walker’s fourth amendment rights, and that Akron’s city leadership has allowed “violent behavior” to go unaddressed in its police department.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.