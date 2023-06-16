Hundreds flee drug cartel turf battles in rural western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gun battles between drug cartels have forced about 700 people to flee their rural villages in the western Mexico state of Michoacan. According to a local priest, dozens of displaced people are sleeping in the nave of a parish church on the outskirts of the city of Apatzingan. Activists say people fled from several villages after bullets hit their homes. The violence is the result of a long-running war between the Jalisco drug cartel and local gangs for control of the area. But the fighting had not previously reached this close to Apatzingan, a regional center for the area’s limes, cattle and other products.

