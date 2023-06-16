German police appeal for images taken of an attack in which Americans were pushed down a steep slope

BERLIN (AP) — German police are appealing for photos and videos of an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which an American man allegedly pushed two women down a steep slope, killing one of them. A suspect was arrested following Wednesday’s attack. German news agency dpa quoted police as saying they have received about a dozen submissions on a specially created website. But they assume many more images were taken by tourists present at the site. Police say the suspect met the women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint before attacking them. Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers. One was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.