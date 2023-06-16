Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and attacking a police officer. Court records show that 27-year-old Mason Joel Courson was sentenced Friday in District of Columbia federal court. He pleaded guilty in November to assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors say Courson participated in an assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was beaten by a group armed with a baton, flagpole and crutch. Earlier that afternoon, officials say Courson participated in efforts to advance into the Capitol.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.