Conservation groups sue over federal utility’s plan to replace coal plant with gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the nation’s largest public utility from replacing a coal-burning power plant in Tennessee with one using natural gas. In a federal lawsuit Wednesday, Appalachian Voices, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club argue that the Tennessee Valley Authority didn’t properly consider cleaner energy options or correctly factor in climate and economic impacts. The lawsuit contends that the federal utility’s decision at the Cumberland Fossil Plant violated the National Environmental Policy Act’s requirement to give serious consideration to other alternatives. Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Scott Brooks said the utility followed that law in its review.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.