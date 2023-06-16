Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with reckless driving, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home. One count of misdemeanor reckless driving was filed Friday. That’s according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The actor and writer was behind the wheel during the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills. Davidson’s arraignment is set for July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills police did not immediately return requests for comment. Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the “devastating consequences” of reckless driving. Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock last month.

