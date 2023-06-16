Canada police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of away in crash that killed 15

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino that collided with a semi-trailer truck that killed 15 people did not have the right way. Police say they obtained video of the accident. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Rob Lasson says police also obtained witness statements from passing motorists that corroborate what investigators saw on the dash cam video from the semi truck. Six of 10 seniors who survived a bus crash in Canada that killed 15 others were listed in critical condition in hospital. hey were among a group of seniors from rural Dauphin, Manitoba on a day-trip to a casino when their minibus crashed with a semi while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

