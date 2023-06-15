Sweden moves closer to launching a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics
By GRAHAM DUNBAR and STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writers
Sweden is moving closer to a bid to host the Winter Olympics for the first time in what is shaping up to be a race for the 2030 Games with only one obvious candidate. Swedish sports officials say there is a desire for the Nordic country to stage the Olympics in Stockholm. Swedish Olympic Committee president Hans von Uthmann says there will now be a “dialogue phase” with the International Olympic Committee as the second stage of the bid process. The hosting rights look to be there for Sweden to take because the IOC’s other options in Japan and the United States have fallen away.