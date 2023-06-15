Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market

SEATTLE (AP) — A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter Thursday that his condolences go out to the family of Eina Kwon. Kwon was eight months pregnant when a man on Tuesday shot multiple times into her car at an intersection. The 34-year-old woman’s baby was delivered at a hospital but died soon after, according to a probable cause statement. The woman’s 37-year-old husband was shot in the arm. A man has been arrested, and charges are expected this week.

